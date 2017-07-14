Maria Vullo, the head of the New York State Department of Financial Services, is a skeptic of the so-called fintech revolution.
While some policymakers are eager to accommodate online lenders with regulatory oversight that is looser than what applies to banks, Vullo believes the word “fintech” is misleading and too often used as cover by predatory actors.
