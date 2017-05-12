WASHINGTON — On the heels of a joint state lawsuit opposing the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s fintech charter, New York’s banking regulator on Friday filed its own individual lawsuit, asking the courts to block the charter.

“The OCC’s fintech charter is lawless, ill-conceived, and destabilizing of financial markets that are properly and most effectively regulated by New York and other state regulators,” Maria T. Vullo, New York’s superintendent for financial services, said in a press release.