Nonbanks made the majority of the purchase and refinance loans in the market during 2016 for the first time in decades, according to annual Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data released Thursday.

"For the first time since at least 1995, nondepository, independent mortgage companies accounted for a majority of each of these types of loans," Federal Reserve economists Neil Bhutta, Steven Laufer and Daniel Ringo said in a report analyzing the data.