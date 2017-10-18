Fee-income gains from new business fueled a big improvement in third-quarter profit at Northern Trust in Chicago, offsetting an increase in personnel-related expenses. Still, it said further cost-cutting is on the horizon.
The $131 billion-asset company’s net income climbed 16% to $298 million compared with a year earlier. Earnings per share of $1.20 was 8 cents better than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
