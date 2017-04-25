Northwest Bancshares in Warren, Pa., is planning to shutter its consumer finance unit.
The $9.7 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that it will close all 44 offices of Northwest Consumer Discount Co. by July 14. All of the unit’s loans will be transferred to Northwest’s bank for servicing and collections.
