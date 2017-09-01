WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have signed off on an abbreviation of the settlement cycle for securities to two days from three days.
The change from “T+3 to “T+2” for all securities bought or sold by national banks and FDIC-supervised institutions was made following an “industry-wide shift,” the regulators announced Friday.
