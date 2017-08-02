WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is soliciting public feedback on ways to reform the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act’s Volcker Rule.
In its notice to the Federal Register, announced Wednesday, the OCC asked financial industry stakeholders to weigh in on the rule.
