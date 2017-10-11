WASHINGTON - Amy Friend, the chief counsel of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, will retire on Nov. 11, the agency said late Wednesday.

Friend has served in the job since 2013, where she led the agency's legal team and oversaw efforts to implement the Dodd-Frank Act. That role was fitting as Friend previously worked for the Senate Banking Committee from 2008 to 2010 where she helped write the financial reform law as part of then-Chairman Chris Dodd's staff. Friend later left Capitol Hill to become a managing director at Promontory Financial Group before being hired at the OCC under then-Comptroller Thomas Curry.