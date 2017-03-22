WASHINGTON — A big obstacle facing the Trump administration in deregulating banks so far has been that all the agencies are still led by Obama appointees. But that may quickly be changing.

Speculation is growing that the White House plans to name Joseph Otting as the new comptroller of the currency. As former CEO of OneWest Bank, he worked under now-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Observers said Otting’s appointment would be a crucial step in the new administration’s efforts to move past the regulatory ramp-up of the Obama years.