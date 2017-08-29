A Los Angeles-based consumer lending startup has ceased operations due to challenges in raising capital, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.
Float Inc. offered lines of credit that were meant to enable borrowers to avoid bank overdraft fees. The company provided cash of up to $1,000; customers were charged 5% of any amount they borrowed over $50. The product was only available in California and Utah, though the firm had been planning a nationwide rollout.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In