California was the birthplace of so-called PACE loans — a controversial means of financing energy efficiency upgrades via assessments on property tax bills now practiced in 20 states — and it could prove to be the seat of their undoing.
Several local municipalities are pushing back against the contentious loans, which have a number of critics, including real estate agents who say it makes homes harder to sell.
