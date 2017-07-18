PacWest Bancorp in Los Angeles, Calif., reported a double-digit increase in its quarterly earnings, driven by revenue gains and other factors.
Meanwhile, the $22 billion-asset company expects to complete its acquisition of CU Bancorp in the fourth quarter, President and CEO Matt Wagner said in a press release Tuesday on PacWest’s second-quarter results.
