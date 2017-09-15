Peapack-Gladstone Financial in Bedminster, N.J., is set to buy its second wealth management firm this year.
The $4.2 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that will acquire Quadrant Capital Management, a Fairfield, N.J., boutique wealth management firm. The company said that Quadrant’s geographic location offers “an ideal location to complement the bank’s wealth management presence.”
