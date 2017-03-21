More than ever banks are demanding that executives prove their worth before handing them big paychecks.

A growing number of banks — including SunTrust Banks, Pinnacle Financial Partners, People’s United Financial and, most recently, BB&T — have shifted pay packages toward incentive-based compensation and away from stock options. This year BB&T will stop giving top executives stock options and instead will grant performance-share units, known as PSUs, which vest only after predetermined performance goals are met.