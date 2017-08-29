Don't consign personal financial management apps to the ash heap of technology just yet.
Granted, on Thursday Prosper Marketplace is discontinuing Prosper Daily, an app formerly known as BillGuard that helped users monitor their finances and credit scores. And the next day Capital One Financial is set to close the money management app Level Money.
