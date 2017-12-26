Pilot Bank in Tampa, Fla., has a new president.

The $293 million-asset company said in press release that Rita Lowman had succeeded Roy Hellwege, who remains its acting chairman and CEO.

Lowman previously served as Pilot’s chief operating officer. She joined the bank in 2016 from C1 Financial, where she had also been chief operating officer.

Pilot said Lowman will handle day-to-day operations, while Hellwege will focus on strategic growth.

Lowman “has a proven track record in the industry and has added great value to Pilot … the past year,” Hellwege said in the release.