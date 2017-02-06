PNC Financial Services Group has named its chief technology officer, Deborah Guild, to the newly created role of chief security officer as it seeks to revamp its security operations.

Guild will lead a new “comprehensive, dedicated security organization” that all will align aspects of PNC’s security program , including cyber and information security, security operations, enterprise fraud, security architecture and governance, PNC said Monday. The Pittsburgh company said Guild will also serve as chief information security officer. PNC will name a new chief technology officer.

Deborah Guild

Since joining PNC in 2013 as chief technology officer, Guild has been responsible for the establishment of PNC’s cybersecurity center, upgrades to the company’s data center and unified communication strategies, and an extensive employee cybersecurity education program, the company said.

“Security is a top concern for customers and we continue to address this critical issue,” Steven Van Wyk, head of technology and operations at the bank, said in a press release. “We are now in a position to bring together the considerable investments we’ve made in security technology with the broad expertise of our team to provide a broader approach to security.”