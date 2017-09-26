MainSource Financial knew in advance what it wanted from a potential acquirer.
The Greensburg, Ind., company’s board was determined to keep most of its management in place in the event of a stock transaction. Directors also wanted commitments to MainSource employees and support for the $4.6 billion-asset company’s home market.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In