Print Email Reprints Share

Utah state regulators closed Proficio Bank in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, marking the year’s third failure.

The $68.2 million-asset Proficio’s operations, including one branch, were sold to Cache Valley Bank in Logan, Utah. Cache agreed to assume all of Proficio’s $65 million in deposits and $60.1 million of its assets. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will retain the rest for disposition later.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial