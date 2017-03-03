Utah state regulators closed Proficio Bank in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, marking the year’s third failure.
The $68.2 million-asset Proficio’s operations, including one branch, were sold to Cache Valley Bank in Logan, Utah. Cache agreed to assume all of Proficio’s $65 million in deposits and $60.1 million of its assets. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will retain the rest for disposition later.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In