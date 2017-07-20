BB&T in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported higher quarterly earnings that reflected modest loan growth, increased fee income and expense control.
The $221 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 15% from a year earlier to $674 million. Excluding merger-related charges, earnings per share were 78 cents, a penny better than the analyst consensus estimate compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
