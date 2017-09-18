Provident Financial Holdings in Riverside, Calif., will record a nearly $3 million charge in its fiscal first quarter tied to a legal settlement.
The $1.2 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that it recently agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in 2015 that accused its bank of not paying for overtime or reimbursing for business costs, among other things.
