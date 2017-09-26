Royal Bank of Canada is poised to launch an artificial-intelligence-based financial guidance and savings module in its banking app. The bank hopes it will be the breakthrough technology that finally makes personal financial management software popular.

For years, banks in the U.S. and Canada have struggled to interest customers in PFM apps, which attempt to categorize their expenses, show them where their money is going and help them manage their money more wisely. Usage of such apps has never surpassed 10%, according to the tech research and advisory firm Celent.