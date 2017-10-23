WASHINGTON — Top executives at nineteen regional banks sent a letter to the leaders of the Senate Banking Committee on Monday endorsing a bill that would replace the $50 billion asset threshold for a bank to be considered systemtically important with an indicator test that involves a bank's business model instead of just its size.

“We believe that dynamic, multifactored analyses provide the most accurate basis for making assessments for regulatory purposes and should be used accordingly,” said the letter, which was addressed to Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.