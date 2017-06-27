Print Email Reprints Share

Regional banks are slowly chipping away at big banks’ dominance in credit card lending.

While Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Capital One Financial remain the industry’s undisputed heavyweights, they are facing increased competition from the likes of SunTrust Banks, KeyCorp and Huntington Bancshares, all of which reported increases in card balances of 20% or more over the past year.

