WASHINGTON — A bipartisan Senate bill could give regional banks hope that they may eventually be able to shed the systemically important financial institution designation that subjects those with more than $50 billion of assets to tougher regulatory requirements.

The bill, introduced Thursday, is being sponsored by Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and mirrors legislation introduced in the House by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., that has 29 Republican and 13 Democratic co-sponsors.