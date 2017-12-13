Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., has named John M. Turner as president of its bank and holding company.

Turner takes over the title from Grayson Hall, 60, who will remain chairman and CEO, the $123 billion-asset company said in a news release Wednesday. Turner, 56, had been a senior executive vice president, a member of the bank’s executive council and head of Region’s corporate banking group.

“John’s promotion is an example of Regions’ talent management process, which ensures that the company develops its executives to assume greater responsibility and provides continuity of management,” Hall said in the release.

Turner joined Regions in 2011 as the regional head of its South market, overseeing banking operations in Alabama, Mississippi, south Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. He was named head of Regions corporate bank in 2014.

Before he joined Regions, Turner was the president of Whitney National Bank and Whitney Holding Corp. in New Orleans. Before he was elected president of Whitney in 2008, Turner was its eastern region president and oversaw geographic line banking functions. Before Whitney National Bank, Turner spent nine years at AmSouth Bank in several senior consumer, commercial and business positions.

Turner will remain head of Regions’ corporate banking group, which focuses on small businesses, middle-market and corporate firms, capital markets services and real estate banking.

Hall had been president of Regions since 2009. Hall became CEO in 2010 and in 2013 was elected chairman of the board of directors. Last year, Hall was also named to a two-year term on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.