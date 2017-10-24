Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., saw profits fall on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter, as noninterest income declined even while the bank benefited from rising interest rates.
Net income for the $123 billion-asset Regions totaled $296 million in the third quarter, down 3% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share totaled 25 cents, in line with analysts’ median estimate, according to FactSet Research Systems.
