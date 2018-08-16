Regions Bank in Birmingham, Ala., continued with its executive changes by announcing two more promotions.

Kate Danella will serve as head of strategic planning and corporate development at Regions Bank.

The $122 billion-asset bank said on Thursday that Kate Danella will serve as head of strategic planning and corporate development. Danella will be responsible for leading a team that specializes in enterprise-wide strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and divestitures and corporate development. She will report to John Turner, president and CEO of Regions.

Leslie Carter-Prall will take on Danella’s previous role of head of private wealth management. Carter-Prall joined Regions in 1991 and has served in several previous roles, including Indiana area president.

Regions has announced a number of executive appointments since Turner took over as CEO for Grayson Hall in July. Other appointments have included promoting a regional president to head its new office of community affairs and hiring a former General Electric executive to oversee diversity and inclusion.

“Kate brings a strong background in strategy, customer service, team building and creative thinking to this important role,” Turner said in a press release. “Under her leadership, Regions will work collaboratively across the company and with external stakeholders to create shared value for our customers, associates, communities and shareholders.”