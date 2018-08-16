Regions Bank in Birmingham, Ala., continued with its executive changes by announcing two more promotions.
The $122 billion-asset bank said on Thursday that Kate Danella will serve as head of strategic planning and corporate development. Danella will be responsible for leading a team that specializes in enterprise-wide strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and divestitures and corporate development. She will report to John Turner, president and CEO of Regions.
Leslie Carter-Prall will take on Danella’s previous role of head of private wealth management. Carter-Prall joined Regions in 1991 and has served in several previous roles, including Indiana area president.
Regions has announced a number of executive appointments since Turner took over as CEO for Grayson Hall in July. Other appointments have included promoting a regional president to head its new office of community affairs and hiring a former General Electric executive to oversee diversity and inclusion.
“Kate brings a strong background in strategy, customer service, team building and creative thinking to this important role,” Turner said in a press release. “Under her leadership, Regions will work collaboratively across the company and with external stakeholders to create shared value for our customers, associates, communities and shareholders.”