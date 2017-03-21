WASHINGTON — Banking regulators are calling for a raft of regulatory changes, including streamlining capital, reporting and appraisal rules in order to reduce compliance burden.
The agencies detailed their recommendations Tuesday in a report under the Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act, which requires regulators to identify outdated or redundant regulations every 10 years that can be updated or discarded.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In