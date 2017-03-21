Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Banking regulators are calling for a raft of regulatory changes, including streamlining capital, reporting and appraisal rules in order to reduce compliance burden.

The agencies detailed their recommendations Tuesday in a report under the Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act, which requires regulators to identify outdated or redundant regulations every 10 years that can be updated or discarded.

