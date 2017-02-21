Melanie Dressel knew she was meant to be a trailblazer for women in the banking industry.
Dressel used stories to illustrate that point. She once recalled a business trip where the driver mistook her male chief financial officer as the CEO and, even worse, assumed she was there to carry his bags.
