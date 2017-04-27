WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve General Counsel Scott Alvarez mounted a defense of a Dodd-Frank Act provision that allows regulators to handle the failure of large financial institutions at the holding company level, arguing it would have helped during the financial crisis.
Speaking at a Women in Housing and Finance conference, Alvarez said that instead of propping up American International Group, the government would have unwound the company under its orderly liquidation authority.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In