Beta is a four-letter word, but it doesn’t have to be the profanity it has become in some commercial-deposit-taking circles lately.
Yes, the change in deposit prices, referred to in Wall Street parlance as banks’ "deposit beta," was a hot topic in earnings conference calls in recent weeks.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In