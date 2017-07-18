Businesses and affluent customers have demanded higher deposit prices, and banks have responded. Now the question becomes, when will everyday consumers expect the same treatment?

It’s a question that goes straight to the heart of the banking industry’s profit equation—higher interest rates are supposed to equate to wider profit margins. As the Federal Reserve raises short-term interest rates, banks want to lag the Fed’s actions before raising their own rates on savings accounts, money markets and the like. That allows banks to create a profit spread they can maintain even when they have to raise deposit rates later.