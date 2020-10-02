S&T in Pennsylvania begins search for next CEO

S&T Bancorp in Indiana, Pa., is looking for its next CEO.

The $9.5 billion-asset company said in a press release Friday that Todd Brice will also retire from its board on March 31. S&T said it has begun a search for Brice’s successor.

The search will include a review of internal and external candidates.

Brice, who was 57 when S&T filed its proxy statement on April 7, agreed to serve as a consultant for three years after his retirement.

Brice “has left an indelible mark on S&T — his commitment to integrity and values will continue to be the heart of this company for years to come,” Christine Toretti, S&T’s chairman, said in the release.

Brice has been at S&T for 35 years. He has been CEO since 2008.