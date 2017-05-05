Print Email Reprints Share

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida in Stuart has agreed to buy Palm Beach Community Bank in Florida.

The $4.8 billion-asset Seacoast said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $71.2 million in cash and stock for the $200 million-asset Palm Beach Community. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

