SEC charges ex-Wells Fargo execs with misleading investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday accused two former top Wells Fargo executives of misleading investors about a sales metric that was exposed as unreliable after bank employees were found to have opened fake accounts for customers in order to meet sales goals.

Former CEO John Stumpf agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty in order to settle the civil charges. Onetime community banking head Carrie Tolstedt did not agree to a settlement, and she now faces an SEC civil lawsuit that alleges she committed fraud.

Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf, left, agreed to a lifetime ban from the banking industry earlier this year. Carrie Tolstedt, the former head of community banking, faces a $25 million fine from regulators.

The cases involve statements that the former executives made about Wells Fargo’s cross-sell ratio, which the San Francisco bank regularly cited as evidence of its sales prowess, and was long the envy of the banking industry. Wells stopped reporting the cross-sell ratio in early 2017 after the fake-accounts scandal exploded into view.

The SEC alleges that Tolstedt publicly endorsed the cross-sell ratio as a means of measuring the bank’s financial success, even though she knew about numerous flaws. Not only was the cross-sell ratio inflated by unauthorized accounts, it also included accounts that customers neither wanted nor used, according to the SEC.

“Rather than reveal to investors the extent to which the inclusion of unused, unneeded and unauthorized accounts in the cross-sell metric had inflated the reported number, Tolstedt continued to falsely claim that Wells Fargo’s cross-sell strategy was to sell products that customers valued and used,” the complaint states.

“At the same time, Tolstedt also sold shares in Wells Fargo, which she owned either directly or indirectly, and profited. For instance, in November 2014, Tolstedt sold shares of Wells Fargo stock for more than $11.8 million.”

The SEC is seeking disgorgement of what it alleges were Tolstedt’s ill-gotten gains, as well as a civil money penalty.

“If executives speak about a key performance metric to promote their business, they must do so fully and accurately,” Stephanie Avakian, director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said Friday in a press release.

Tolstedt’s attorney, Enu Mainigi of Williams & Connolly, said in an email Friday that her client acted appropriately, transparently and in good faith at all times.

“Ms. Tolstedt was an honest and conscientious executive. It is unfair and unfounded for the SEC to point the finger at Ms. Tolstedt when her statements were not only true but also thoroughly vetted by others as part of Wells Fargo’s policies, procedures and systems of controls,” Mainigi said. “We look forward to setting the record straight and clearing her name.”

Wells Fargo agreed in February to pay $3 billion to resolve a criminal investigation by the SEC and the Department of Justice that grew out of the phony-accounts scandal. One problem that the SEC identified at that time involved some of the specific language that Wells provided about the cross-sell metric in its 2014 and 2015 annual reports.

The SEC concluded that the bank’s description of the ratio as a way of counting “products used by customers in retail banking households” was misleading because executives knew that the metric counted many products that were not actually used by customers.

The SEC’s actions are only the latest fallout from the scandal for Stumpf and Tolstedt, both of whom left Wells Fargo in 2016.

In January 2020, Stumpf agreed to pay a $17.5 million penalty , and also consented to a ban from the banking industry, to settle civil charges brought by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Under his settlements with both the OCC and the SEC, Stumpf did not admit or deny wrongdoing. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Tolstedt is facing civil charges from the OCC , which the agency hopes will result in a $25 million civil money penalty and a ban from the banking industry.

Wells Fargo has previously announced clawbacks totaling $69 million from Stumpf and $67 million from Tolstedt.

