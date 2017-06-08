As the House moved Thursday to pass a sweeping regulatory reform bill, senators on both sides of the aisle paid lip service to offering relief to community banks and credit unions without offering many specifics over what might be included in their version.
Several moderate Democrats, including Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., emphasized that reform is necessary.
