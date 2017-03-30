WASHINGTON — Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo acknowledged Thursday that a broad Dodd-Frank relief package is likely out of reach, but said targeted reforms could still pass.
“In the near term, we are working to identify bills with bipartisan support that we can move quickly and put points on the board,” Crapo told an audience at the Chamber of Commerce.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In