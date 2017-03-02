WASHINGTON — The Senate voted 58-41 on Thursday to confirm Ben Carson to be the 17th secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The famed neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate has little experience with housing issues, but he is slated to conduct a nationwide tour to hear stories and concerns from housing stakeholders, according to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
