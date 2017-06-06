WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee may pass a number of small legislative proposals to help banks and credit unions but the panel is still figuring out what sort of package can ultimately be agreed upon, top Democrats said Tuesday.
“On Dodd-Frank, I think there is a number of very narrowly crafted proposals that we could pass tomorrow,” said Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., a member of the panel.
