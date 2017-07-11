WASHINGTON — Senators sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week asking him to issue a statement saying that Operation Choke Point is no longer in effect.

The letter, from Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said that, despite some assurances that the Department of Justice crackdown on banks' third-party relationships was ending, it is still having an impact.