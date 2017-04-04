PRINCETON, N.J. — In his final public remarks before stepping down from the agency, Fed Gov. Daniel Tarullo called Tuesday for several changes to the system, including dropping a key element of the stress tests and rethinking the Volcker Rule.

Speaking at Princeton University in what was billed as his farewell address before he officially leaves Wednesday, Tarullo — who has had an outsize influence on the direction of banking supervision at the Fed since joining it in 2009 — argued that the primary risks posed by the financial crisis have been substantially addressed.