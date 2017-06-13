Community banks remain resistant to new technology despite increased threats from bigger institutions and nonbanks.
Such hesitancy was on display earlier this year when the Florida Bankers Association canceled a fintech conference marketed to bank CEOs and other executives — due to a lack of interest.
