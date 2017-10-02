WASHINGTON — Independent nonbank mortgage lenders are urging policymakers to let them escape from the direct supervision of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
In a Sept. 18 letter, two trade groups representing that industry lobbied Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to support a bill that would give oversight of nonbank mortgage lenders exclusively to state regulators.
