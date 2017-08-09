Whenever it buys a bank, Old National Bancorp in Evansville, Ind., likes to steal an idea from the seller and incorporate it into the rest of its business.

The $15 billion-asset Old National is especially intrigued with the commercial and industrial loan portfolio that would come with Anchor Bancorp in St. Paul, Minn., which Old National agreed to buy this week for $303.2 million in cash and stock.