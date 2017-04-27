WASHINGTON — State regulators’ suit against the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is a high-stakes gamble, one that could establish an important limit on the agency or backfire against local supervisors and solidify its power.

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors has been hinting for months that it might challenge the OCC’s fintech charter, arguing repeatedly that the agency lacked the statutory authority to act. But courts have generally deferred to an agency’s interpretation of relevant law, making the outcome of the lawsuit filed Wednesday far from certain.