The soaring stock market and asset growth fueled revenue growth at State Street in Boston in the third quarter.
The $236 billion-asset company’s net income rose 24% year over year to $629 million. Earnings per share of $1.66 were 5 cents higher than the median of analysts’ estimate compiled by FactSet Research Systems. Total revenue rose 9% to $2.8 billion.
