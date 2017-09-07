WASHINGTON — State regulators are modernizing their common licensing platform for nonbank financial institutions, hoping the update will help convince wary fintechs that they don’t need to pursue a national charter being developed by federal regulators.
“We're trying to remove the friction from the system for both the regulators and the industry,” said William Matthews, the executive vice president of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, in an interview with American Banker.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In