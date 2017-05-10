WASHINGTON — State regulators are offering a sizable carrot in addition to wielding a stick in their battle against the federal fintech charter.
The Conference of State Bank Supervisors announced a raft of initiatives on Wednesday designed to make the state licensing system more attractive to fintech companies, ranging from harmonizing supervision to allowing fintech companies to discuss their concerns directly with regulators.
