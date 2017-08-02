An increasing number of states charge no fees for withdrawals of unemployment assistance from in-network ATMs, a report by two nonprofit consumer advocacy groups shows. The groups urged a nationwide end to such charges to protect struggling workers, especially those who are unbanked.

Prepaid cards issued by banks are used to distribute unemployment insurance in 44 states and the District Columbia; only seven of those 45 jurisdictions now impose fees for in-network ATM withdrawals, compared with 18 four years ago, according to the report by Prosperity Now and the National Consumer Law Center. The seven are: Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and New Mexico.